Aug. 31, 1940—May 27, 2023

RACINE—Lawrence G. “Larry” Mandernack, 82 passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

Larry was born in Racine on August 31, 1940 to the late Gilbert and Mary (nee: Heinen) Mandernack. He graduated from St. Catherine’s High School and earned his BS in business from UW-Parkside.

Larry proudly served in the United States Army until his honorable discharge in 1966.

On April 26, 1965, Larry married Kathleen C. Douglas in Germany.

Larry was employed with the United States Postal Service until his retirement in 2003. He enjoyed fishing, visiting nearly every state and traveling to Europe with his wife Kathleen.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Kathleen Mandernack; his children: Greg (Roberta) Mandernack: and Lisa (Erich) Kleditz; his grandchildren: Logan and Ian Kleditz; his brothers: Robert (Ellen) Mandernack and David Mandernack; his sister, Cynthia Rizz; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Larry is preceded in death by his daughter, Tracy Mandernack.

In accordance with Larry’s wishes, no funeral services will be held. Private inurnment will take place in Southern Wisconsin, Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

