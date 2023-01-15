Lawrence 'Larry' Curty

July 12, 1943—Dec. 20, 2022

Larry passed away on December 20, 2022, in Naples, Florida with his loving wife by his side.

He was the youngest of four boys of the late Joseph and Theresa Curty.

He resided in Racine, WI and Naples, FL with his wife, Jacqueline Olsen Curty.

He was employed at Twin Disc for 35 years, primarily in the payroll department, retired in 1994.

Larry is survived by his wife, Jackie; his children: Lisa (Larry) Grzyb and Steve (Heidi) Curty and his grandchildren: Collin (Lexi) Grzyb, Tyler Grzyb, Alyssa Curty, Hannah Curty, and his great-grandson, Miles Grzyb.

A private service was held with his Family in Racine, Wisconsin.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: