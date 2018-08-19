November 7, 1928—August 13, 2018
BURLINGTON—Mr. Lawrence L. Hansen, 89, passed away at Aurora Memorial Hospital in Burlington on August 13, 2018.
He was born in Racine on November 7, 1928, the son of the late Hans Alfred and Myrtle (nee: Christensen) Hansen. He served his nation with the U.S. Army. On September 24, 1949, he married Verna June Schuette. She preceded him in death on October 9, 2016.
Mr. Hansen retired from Bosch. He also worked many years at Hamilton Beach, Western Publishing and Target.
Mr. Hansen had a competitive spirit. He enjoyed the excitement of playing Bingo and the lottery.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Deacon Keith (Gloria) Hansen; his grandchildren, Christopher Ryan (Toni) Hansen, Eric Jonathan (Laura) Hansen; his great grandchildren, Kevin, Jessica, Jack and Roman Hansen; his sisters and brother, Edith Miller, Ron (Nina) Hansen, Marge Johnson; his sister-in-law, Ginny Nelson; as well as nieces and nephews. Mr. Hansen was also preceded in death by his grandson, Brian Keith Hansen; his sisters and brother, Lois (Richard) Johnson, Shirley (Sam) Gascoigne, Dick Hansen; his sister-in-law, Marion (Carl Conner, Myron “Mike” Nass) Nass and brother-in-law, Robert Nelson.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. A service celebrating and honoring his life will follow at 11:00 a.m. There will be a procession to West Lawn Memorial for his interment with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Salvation Army would be appreciated.
The Hansen family extends a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at the Wisconsin Veterans Home –Boland Hall as well as the staff at Aurora Memorial Hospital in Burlington for the professional and loving attention Lawrence received while under their care.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262 552-9000
