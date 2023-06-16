His Legacy—Lawrence Joseph Beres, age 83, passed away June 12, 2023. He was born on May 7, 1940 in Racine, Wisconsin to Anthony and Esther (Luebke) Beres. Larry grew up on a farm and enjoyed spending time outdoors. Larry was a Veteran of Vietnam while serving in the United States Army. On July 14, 1967, Larry married Barbara Humphrey and they spent 53 wonderful years together. As an active parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Larry was often found volunteering at church events. He likely gave you correct change at a fish fry or K of C breakfast. The Knights of Columbus was an important organization for Larry where he served as a fourth-degree knight and two-time past Grand Knight. Family was very important to Larry. He loved to attend events for his grandchildren and traveled any distance to visit his siblings and children. Farmer Larry loved to read a book, play Euchre, attend events with the 59-ers Club, spend time working in the yard and generally putz around as time allowed. Larry will be remembered by all who knew and loved him.