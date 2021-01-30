Lawrence John Flood Affectionately known as ‘Larry’ was born on August 6, 1934 in Racine, Wisconsin.
He was the youngest child of nine born to the union of Thomas and Martha Flood. Larry was born just nine days after his father’s untimely death at doctor’s office for a routine procedure. Larry was an amazing gift to the Flood family. Larry was extremely academic and attended Loyola University in Chicago where he earned up to a Doctorate degree. Larry had a very colorful life he joined the priesthood and served as a priest with the Catholic Church. During his sojourn as a priest Larry used his influence to assist with many injustices that were taking place such as police brutality and poverty on the South side of Chicago. Later after leaving the priesthood. Larry met Stella Boswell in 1974 and fell madly in love with her. Although they never married, they remained partners and parented Stella’s only child Melissa whom Larry adopted.
Larry was a beautiful generous spirit that ignited any room he entered. He loved golfing and spectating sports such as basketball, football and baseball. Larry worked as an accountant for Coca Cola for over 20 years and retired in 1990. Larry was a loving grandfather to his only grandson Allante and two granddaughters Sarah and Zion, he enjoyed spending time with them. Larry’s beautiful spirit will be truly missed from our lives however we are eternally grateful for time and love shared between us during his time here.
Larry leaves behind his life long companion Stella Boswell, daughter Melissa Copeland, son in law William Brooks, grandson Allante Pickett, granddaughters Sa’rah and Zion Brooks and over 30 nieces and nephews including nieces Margaret Flood and Colleen Vosberg and a host of friends and relatives.
Services this Saturday for Lawrence John Flood at St. Charles Borromeo Parish, 1491 Baldwin St., Detroit, MI 48214, Facebook live St. Charles Borromeo Detroit, 11:30 a.m. Eastern time.(10:30 a.m. Central time) Saturday January 30, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.