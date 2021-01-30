Lawrence John Flood

He was the youngest child of nine born to the union of Thomas and Martha Flood. Larry was born just nine days after his father’s untimely death at doctor’s office for a routine procedure. Larry was an amazing gift to the Flood family. Larry was extremely academic and attended Loyola University in Chicago where he earned up to a Doctorate degree. Larry had a very colorful life he joined the priesthood and served as a priest with the Catholic Church. During his sojourn as a priest Larry used his influence to assist with many injustices that were taking place such as police brutality and poverty on the South side of Chicago. Later after leaving the priesthood. Larry met Stella Boswell in 1974 and fell madly in love with her. Although they never married, they remained partners and parented Stella’s only child Melissa whom Larry adopted.