Lawrence J. Little

Larry loved growing up in Racine, and often took friends on nostalgic tours of the city. He graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1964”. Furthering his education, he earned a degree in Political Science and his master’s degree in accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. During the Vietnam War, Larry proudly served as a fighter pilot in the U.S. Air Force and later in the Air National Guard as a tanker pilot. With a passion for flying, Larry was employed as a commercial pilot, a private pilot and lastly as a flight simulator instructor in England before he retired. When he was not flying, Larry traveled around the world. He and his motorcycle crisscrossed the US many times, including Alaska, and even the Alps. He was a dedicated member of St. Richard Catholic Church where he loved greeting people as an usher. He also volunteered with the St. Vincent DePaul Society doing home visits. Larry will be remembered for his kind spirit and his many spontaneous acts of generosity, always looking out for others. He never forgot a friend and they never forgot him. Larry will be dearly missed by the love of his life, Susan Smith; stepdaughter, Helen Heberlein; siblings, Philip (Karen) Little, Linda (James) Haack, Paul Little, Peter Little; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. In addition to his parents, Larry was also preceded in death by his brother, Mark. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Richard Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Ave, on Saturday September 5, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Visitation will be held at church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 12:00 p.m. Memorials to St. Richard Catholic Church or the St. Vincent DePaul Society have been suggested.