Lawrence J. Little

January 21, 1946 – August 31, 2020
RACINE – Lawrence J. “Larry” Little, age 74, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, August 31, 2020, at his residence.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Richard Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Ave, on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 12:00 p.m. Memorials to St. Richard Catholic Church or the St. Vincent DePaul Society have been suggested.
The family extends a special thank you to Aurora at Home Visiting Nurses for all of their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
