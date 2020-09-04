 Skip to main content
Lawrence J. Little
Lawrence J. Little

January 21, 1946 – August 31, 2020

RACINE – Lawrence J. “Larry” Little, age 74, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, August 31, 2020, at his residence.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Richard Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Ave, on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 12:00 p.m. Memorials to St. Richard Catholic Church or the St. Vincent DePaul Society have been suggested.

The family extends a special thank you to Aurora at Home Visiting Nurses for all of their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

