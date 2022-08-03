Lawrence J. Garski

May 6, 1940 – July 29, 2022

RACINE—Surrounded by family, Lawrence Joseph Garski, “Larry”, age 82, passed away peacefully at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee. He was born in Racine, WI, May 6, 1940, the 2nd of 5 children of Cyril and Rose (Nee: Friedel) Garski.

Larry attended St. Joseph School and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1958”. Growing up Larry developed a love for playing the drums and marched with the Racine Kilties Drum and Bugle Corps. Following graduation, he proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1958 – 1962 stationed at Nouasseur Air Base in French Morocco, North Africa. This is also where he met the love of his life, Dorothy “Dottie” M. Rebhan of Ontario, CA. They were married July 7, 1962, moved to Racine and raised 5 children. Larry worked for over 30 years in the chemistry lab at SC Johnson retiring in 1999. He was a member of the Johnson’s 20 Year Club and Fishing Club. Larry was a member and former usher at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. He kept his passion for music and played drums with the Lloyd Wolfe Quartet and JR’s 4. In his earlier years he enjoyed bowling and in his later years an “occasional” trip to the casino. He will be remembered for his strong Catholic faith, love of fishing, gardening, the Milwaukee Brewers, animals, music, casinos, vanilla ice cream, and always being a true patriot. Above all Larry treasured time spent with family and friends. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Dottie; children, Dave Garski of FL, Gary Garski of AZ, Lynne (Steven) Christman, Gayle Garski, and Laura (Michael) Crass all of Racine; grandchildren, Alexander and Andrew Christman, Kelsey and Caden Fraley; step grandchildren, Caden and Emmah Crass of LA; siblings, Dick (Marietta) Garski, Al Garski (Judy Greene), Kathy Garski (Dick Miller); in-laws, George Rebhan, Carol (Pete) Fischbach, Cecelia Hoffman; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ron; sisters-in-law, Carol and Barbara Garski; brothers-in-law, Darrell Hoffman and Bob Rebhan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, August 6, 2022, 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1533 Erie St. with Reverend Steve Varghese officiating. Private burial with full military honors will be held at a later date at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet Friday at the funeral home 5-7:00 p.m. and Saturday at the church 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. Memorials to the Diabetes Assn, St. Joseph Catholic Church or Clement Zablocki VA Hospital or the family have been suggested.

The service will be livestreamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Larry’s page, select service, and select livestream.

The family wishes to thank all of Larry’s doctors and caregivers through the years for their loving and compassionate care.

