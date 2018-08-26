Lawrence G. Swanson

April 28, 1934—August 21, 2018
Lawrence (Larry) Swanson, 84, passed away Tuesday, August 21 with his loving wife, Marie Steenhagen and daughter, Jeryl, by his side.
He was born 4-28-34 in Racine to Harold & Beulah Swanson. He graduated from Park High School in 1953 and joined the army shortly thereafter, he was stationed in Fairbanks, AK.
He met the love of his life, Marie Steenhagen, in 1986. They married in 2011 after being together for 25 years. He was previously married to the mother of his children, Joyce Peterson (Nee: Heieren).
Larry was a salesman all his life selling life insurance, paper office forms and furniture, retiring from Total Furniture in 1999. He was a thoughtful and generous man and had a witty sense of humor even into his final days.
He will be remembered and dearly missed by his wife, Marie; children, Jeryl (Bill) Medlin and Troy Swanson, Racine. Step-children, Colleen Steenhagen and Corey Steenhagen, Kenosha, Shawn (Rhonda) Steenhagen, Cottage Grove, WI, Cameron (Namita) Steenhagen, Los Angeles, CA; Brothers, James (Jean) Swanson, Harold (Jerry) Rasmussen. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; son, Todd Swanson; brother, Art Swanson; step grandson, Ross Steenhagen and a great grandson, Brently Ludwigson.
A memorial service will be held at the Draeger Langendorf Funeral Home Saturday, September 8, 2018. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. followed by the memorial service at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials to “Smiletrain.org” would be appreciated. Forms will also be available at the service.
