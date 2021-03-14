Lawrence Edward Tredrea

A true Renaissance man, Larry’s interests took him from gardens to kitchens, restaurants and concerts, to libraries and his favorite chair where he would watch the birds and shake his fist at the squirrels as they scurried up the bird feeders. He enjoyed chatting with people and could strike up a conversation wherever he went. He and his dear friend, Rick Schlereth shared a love of BBQ, beer, and the blues, and though the two met while teaching in Port Washington, their connection extended past the classroom. Together they became competitors and then judges at BBQ contests, traveling as far as Kansas City to enjoy their hobby. Larry won Best Dark Beer in 1999 in the Wisconsin State Fair home brewing competition. Following in his mother’s footsteps, Larry was an avid gardener, canner, and cook, delighting his family with Sunday morning egg pancakes and Friday night pizzas parties. After retiring, he took up artisan bread baking and shared his many delicious creations with friends and neighbors. Reading everything from the Sunday comics to his favorite novel, Grapes of Wrath, Larry had a love of language and was an official member of the non-existent Grammar Police.