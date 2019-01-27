December 9, 1932—January 17, 2019
Lawrence E. Harper-Sewell, 86, of Burlington, passed away January 17, 2019 at his home.
Born in Columbus, Ohio on December 9, 1932, Larry was the son of William Harper and Rachel (née Osmer) Sewell. He spent his early life in Columbus and graduated from DeVry University in Chicago.
On February 6, 1954, in Daly City, California, he was united in marriage to Beverly Gynild. Following marriage, they resided in California, Illinois, Ohio, and Minnesota. Larry moved to Waterford in 1965, and Burlington in 1972. He worked as a supervisor for GE Medical Systems in Waukesha and at Delco/General Motors in Oak Creek. He was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church. Having served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, he was also a member of the American Legion in Union Grove.
Larry was an artist. He designed and built his homes in Waterford and Burlington. He painted in oil, watercolor, and chalk. He also designed large-scale remote-controlled model airplanes. Late in life, he took up woodcarving, creating masterpiece hand-carved carousel horses. Larry especially loved Chow dogs, owning several throughout his life.
Larry is survived by his wife, Beverly; his six children: Eric (Judy) Sewell, Tracy (Phil) Lancour, Rachel (Rick) Fleming, Lisa (Dale) Yoder, Sara Sewell, and Larry “Arne” (Kim) Sewell; thirteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staffs at Davita Dialysis and Aurora Hospice along with Dr. Todd Nelson.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Charles Catholic Church.
Services will be held on Monday, January 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Charles Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM before the service at the CHURCH. Burial will take place January 28, 2019, at 12:30 PM at Rochester Cemetery.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
