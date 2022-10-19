Lawrence D. Wetzel

Larry was born in Shawano, WI on March 21, 1961, to Leonard and Lois (nee: Hawkins) Wetzel. He was a 1979 Graduate of Shawano High School and a 1982 graduate of Wisconsin School of Electronics. Larry was employed with GE, Federal Mailing Systems, and The Courtney Company.

Big Lar as his family and friends called him, was truly a gentle giant. He was a kindhearted man who made him easily approachable. His career took him all over the world and he never failed to bring home souvenirs for his family and friends. He had a love for German Shepherds especially his babies Bella and Bear. Larry had a passion for cars that started with his 1970 Pontiac Lemans. He was a fan of Nascar racing. In his younger years, he was active in the New Berlin Jaycees. Larry enjoyed going on fishing trips, gardening and downhill skiing.