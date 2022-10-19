 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lawrence D. Wetzel

  • 0
Lawrence D. Wetzel

March 21, 1961—Oct. 11, 2022

RACINE—Lawrence D. Wetzel, 61, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

Larry was born in Shawano, WI on March 21, 1961, to Leonard and Lois (nee: Hawkins) Wetzel. He was a 1979 Graduate of Shawano High School and a 1982 graduate of Wisconsin School of Electronics. Larry was employed with GE, Federal Mailing Systems, and The Courtney Company.

Big Lar as his family and friends called him, was truly a gentle giant. He was a kindhearted man who made him easily approachable. His career took him all over the world and he never failed to bring home souvenirs for his family and friends. He had a love for German Shepherds especially his babies Bella and Bear. Larry had a passion for cars that started with his 1970 Pontiac Lemans. He was a fan of Nascar racing. In his younger years, he was active in the New Berlin Jaycees. Larry enjoyed going on fishing trips, gardening and downhill skiing.

He will be deeply missed by his mother, Lois Wetzel; sister, Lori Wetzel; brother and sister-in-law: Lee (Mary) Wetzel; nephew, and niece, Lucas Wetzel and Stephanie (Jacob) Stilen and great-nephews: Dennis and Wesley Stilen. Larry is further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Rolls Royce unveils fully electric 'Spectre' car with nearly $400,000 price tag

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News