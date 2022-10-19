March 21, 1961—Oct. 11, 2022
RACINE—Lawrence D. Wetzel, 61, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
Larry was born in Shawano, WI on March 21, 1961, to Leonard and Lois (nee: Hawkins) Wetzel. He was a 1979 Graduate of Shawano High School and a 1982 graduate of Wisconsin School of Electronics. Larry was employed with GE, Federal Mailing Systems, and The Courtney Company.
Big Lar as his family and friends called him, was truly a gentle giant. He was a kindhearted man who made him easily approachable. His career took him all over the world and he never failed to bring home souvenirs for his family and friends. He had a love for German Shepherds especially his babies Bella and Bear. Larry had a passion for cars that started with his 1970 Pontiac Lemans. He was a fan of Nascar racing. In his younger years, he was active in the New Berlin Jaycees. Larry enjoyed going on fishing trips, gardening and downhill skiing.
He will be deeply missed by his mother, Lois Wetzel; sister, Lori Wetzel; brother and sister-in-law: Lee (Mary) Wetzel; nephew, and niece, Lucas Wetzel and Stephanie (Jacob) Stilen and great-nephews: Dennis and Wesley Stilen. Larry is further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father.
