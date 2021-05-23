Oct. 5, 1935—May 10, 2021

LaVonne (Vonnie) Kennealy, age 85, passed away on May 10, 2021. She was born in Eitzen, MN and attended Caledonia High School in Caledonia, MN, graduated from Macalester College with a Bachelor’s Degree, and earned a Master’s Degree from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. She was a proud Educator and Administrator in Public Education in Wisconsin and served as an Administrator in the Retired Educators Association during her retirement in Sun Lakes, AZ for many years.

During her 27 years of retirement, she was an avid golfer, and also took on part-time work with Wells Fargo as a supervisor in the “Silver Bullets” program. Vonnie took a great interest in the athletic careers of her children throughout their upbringing, balancing a career and being a Mom.

She is survived by her children: Terry, Lori Swanell (Jon), Dennis (Jodi) and Kevin and six grandchildren: Erin Ludlow (Braden), Dylan, Taylor Duchow (Kale), Shaena, Isaac and Tori, and one great-grandchild, Zari, with another coming soon. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Jerry, and her parents, Frank and Mabel Haar.

A memorial service will be held at Bueler Mortuary in Chandler, AZ on Monday June 7, 2021 from 10am-12pm followed by a private burial.