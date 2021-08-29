LaVonne 'Bonnie' C. Bresciano (nee: Daczewitz)

August 12, 1928—August 24, 2021

CALEDONIA—LaVonne “Bonnie” C. Bresciano, age 93, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at the Woods of Caledonia. She was born in Timber Lake, South Dakota, August 12, 1928, daughter of the late Jacob and Anna (nee: Halter) Daczewitz.

Bonnie was united in marriage on October 4, 1947, to Stephen Bresciano who preceded her in death January 29, 1995. She was a long-time member of St. Rita Catholic Church where she was very active with the Christian Mothers Association. Bonnie was an avid golfer winning State Championship and Club Championship at Shoop and Johnson Park. Above all of it was her dedication and time spent raising six children that she cherished most.

Surviving are her children: Terrie (Richard) Foster, Cathie (Ron) Pankowski, Sandie (A. Michael) Jacob, Carolyn (Peter) Haman, Bart (Patty) Bresciano; son-in-law, Michael O’Lander; three grandchildren, four great grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her daughter, Peggie O’Lander, five brothers and three sisters.