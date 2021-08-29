LaVonne 'Bonnie' C. Bresciano (nee: Daczewitz)

August 12, 1928—August 24, 2021
CALEDONIA—LaVonne “Bonnie” C. Bresciano, age 93, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at the Woods of Caledonia. She was born in Timber Lake, South Dakota, August 12, 1928, daughter of the late Jacob and Anna (nee: Halter) Daczewitz.
Bonnie was united in marriage on October 4, 1947, to Stephen Bresciano who preceded her in death January 29, 1995. She was a long-time member of St. Rita Catholic Church where she was very active with the Christian Mothers Association. Bonnie was an avid golfer winning State Championship and Club Championship at Shoop and Johnson Park. Above all of it was her dedication and time spent raising six children that she cherished most.
Surviving are her children: Terrie (Richard) Foster, Cathie (Ron) Pankowski, Sandie (A. Michael) Jacob, Carolyn (Peter) Haman, Bart (Patty) Bresciano; son-in-law, Michael O’Lander; three grandchildren, four great grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her daughter, Peggie O’Lander, five brothers and three sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, September 2, 2021, 11:30 AM at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave, with Rev. Michael Petersen officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Visitation will be on Thursday, 10:30 AM until time of Mass at the church. To view the service online, visit Bonnie’s page on the funeral home website www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select visitation/services then select livestream.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to all of Bonnie’s caregivers both at home and at the Woods of Caledonia for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to