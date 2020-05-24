LaVina "Lee" E. Larson (Nee: Kenyon)

September 30, 1924 – May 17, 2020
RACINE – LaVina “Lee” E. Larson, age 95, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at St. Monica’s Senior Living. She was born in Melrose, WI, September 30, 1924, daughter of the late Ernest and Madeline (Nee: Davenport) Kenyon.
On November 22, 1969 she was united in marriage to Harvey R. Larson, who preceded her in death, August 21, 2012. She was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church. LaVina enjoyed volunteering with Wheaton Franciscan for over fifty years in the gift shop, Harmony Club, Siena Center, and at various hospice facilities. Above all, she was devoted to and cherished time spent with her family.
She will be dearly missed by her daughters, Carol (Phillip) Daceno of Racine, Karen (Peter) Luxem of San Diego, CA; her grandchildren, Wendy (Ron) Schulz, Joseph (Cindy) Luxem; her three great-grandchildren, Kelly, Natalie, and Jacob Luxem; brother, Richard (Jody) Kenyon of CO; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her twin brother, Butch (Arlene) Kenyon.
Private services were held at North Pointe Methodist Church officiated by Rev. Don Francis. Entombment was held at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials to North Pointe Methodist Church or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have been suggested.
A special thank you to Katia and Stephanie and the entire staff at St. Monica’s Senior Living for their loving and compassionate care.
