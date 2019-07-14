{{featured_button_text}}

September 20, 1926 – June 9, 2019

GLENDALE, AZ – LaVerne (Vern) Driver passed away on June 9, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona.

A Memorial Service will be held at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11 am. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wisconsin Honor Flight organization.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

