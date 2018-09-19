LaVerne M. Haney

December 10, 1921- September 18, 2018
KENOSHA—LaVerne (Berres) Haney, 96, passed away on September 18, 2018 at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.
A lifelong resident of Kenosha, LaVerne was born on December 10, 1921, the daughter of Matt and Caroline (Grasser) Berres.
On April 25, 1942, she married Eugene F. Haney at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Kenosha. They lived in Louisiana until he was sent overseas during World War II. After the war, they made their home in Kenosha and he died on June 17, 1984.
LaVerne was a former member of St. Thomas Catholic Church and its Altar Society and a current member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Kenosha.
Surviving are three sons, Frank C. (Linda) Haney of Racine, William M. (Mary) Haney of Somers, and Timothy E. (Denise) Haney of Pleasant Prairie; one daughter, Carol J. (Daniel) O’Neal of Pleasant Prairie; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Haney, Matthew Haney, Jeffrey Haney, Rebecca (Matt) Elm, Lianne O’Neal, Jason O’Neal, Bryan (KatiRose) Haney and Nicole Haney; step grandchildren, Cameo Molitor, Ervin Molitor and Ellyn Molitor; and great- grandchildren, Logan, Narelle, Vonny, Piper, Aubrey and Alex. She is further survived by her sister, Bernice Manson; and dear family friend, Darlene (Jim) Korpela.
In addition to her husband, LaVerne was preceded in death by one brother, Clyde Berres; and two sisters, Rita Gravunder, and Sister Minolia (Calista) Berres, SSND.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 21st, at Proko Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 22nd, at All Saints Cemetery Chapel, 3300 Springbrook Road, Pleasant Prairie, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association or Safe Harbor Humane Society would be appreciated by the family.
Proko Funeral Home & Crematory
5111-60th Street
Phone: (262) 654-3533
Visit & Sign LaVerne’s Online Memorial Book at:
