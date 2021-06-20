Laverne Kirt Noll

Laverne was born in Green Bay on December 11, 1921, the daughter of the late Charles and Anna (nee: Tikalsky) Shuber. She was united in marriage to Wesley Kirt and moved to Racine in 1947. He preceded her in death in 1975. Laverne’s working career began at JC Penny’s in downtown Racine, later at Sandy’s Inc., Rasmussen Jewelry and at Johnson Bank, retiring in 1984. She married William Noll in 1984, who died in 2007. Laverne had many interests, including bowling and golfing. Above all she loved spending time with her family, watching Packers and going to casinos.