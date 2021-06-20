December 11, 1921—June 14, 2021
RACINE—Laverne Kirt Noll, 99, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021.
Laverne was born in Green Bay on December 11, 1921, the daughter of the late Charles and Anna (nee: Tikalsky) Shuber. She was united in marriage to Wesley Kirt and moved to Racine in 1947. He preceded her in death in 1975. Laverne’s working career began at JC Penny’s in downtown Racine, later at Sandy’s Inc., Rasmussen Jewelry and at Johnson Bank, retiring in 1984. She married William Noll in 1984, who died in 2007. Laverne had many interests, including bowling and golfing. Above all she loved spending time with her family, watching Packers and going to casinos.
Laverne is survived by her children: Sandy (Jeff) McDorman of Racine, Jeffrey (Candace) Kirt of New Berlin and step-daughter, Pat (Ted) Bannantine of New Berlin; grandchildren: Carrie (Andy Ries) McDorman, Brian (Tina) McDorman, Lisa Kirt and Heather Kirt; great grandchildren: Myki, Jozi and Graci McDorman; step grandchildren: Sharon Johnson, James (Debbie) Eickhorst, Linda (Robert) Hocutt, William (Montse) Bannantine, Mary (Tony) Cieszynski, Peter (Wendy) Teska, Paul Teska, Patrick (Sarah) Teska; sister, Merle Ann Jolin and sister-in-law, Winifred Winser. She is further survived by numerous step great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Kemnitz, killed in action during WWII; sisters: Marie Kirt, Leone VanDrisse, Edna Starry, Irma Vanden Avond, Bette Buth; brother, Merlin Shuber and step daughters: Fran Simonsen and Katherine Teska.
Funeral service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 12:00 Noon. There will be a visitation at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Laverne will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in a private ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to remember Laverne in a special way may direct memorials to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or a charity of one’s choice.
