LaVerne J. Lofton

1923—2020
RACINE—LaVerne Joyce (nee: Halverson) Lofton , 96, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine.
She was born in Racine on September 28, 1923, the daughter of the late William and Florence (nee: Buttgereit) Halverson. On March 3, 1943, LaVerene was united in marriage to Clifford Lofton. She worked her whole life, starting with Joliet Arsenal, then at Rainfair in Racine, and finally at Western Publishing, from where she retired.
LaVerne enjoyed researching her family genealogy. They are a century family of Racine County. She also loved hosting family celebrations at the home of her dreams. LaVerne was an active woman, enjoying bowling, golf, playing cards, and visiting with her friends.
Surviving are her two sons, Michiel Lofton, and Daniel (Bente) Lofton; six grandchildren, Randy (Rhonda) Lofton, Andrea Lofton, Noel Lofton, Michael Lofton, Daniel Lofton Jr., and Brian Lofton; and three great grandchildren, Sarah, Lisa, and Randy Lofton. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
LaVerne was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford on June 5, 1994.
A private service and burial will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park.
LaVerne’s family would like to thank the staff at Ascension All Saints. They are grateful for the care she received while she was there.
