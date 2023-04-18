Laverne and Charles wed in 1956 and settled in Racine, raised three sons and were together for 54 years until Chuck’s passing in 2010. With love for their son, Timmy and the community, the couple spearheaded the founding of the Cerebral Palsy Agency of Racine and Camp Kinder providing disabled children with day camp and respite care services. LaVerne and Chuck served as Board Members for over 40 years, LaVerne had a passion for Racine Lutheran High School and would proudly tell of being the school’s first graduate in 1948. In retirement she volunteered for almost 20 years at the Thrift Stores and enjoyed growing small potted plants which she donated to the stores. She and Chuck were lifelong members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Racine. She will be remembered for her many stories of the old days, handwritten cards of inspiration, poetry, her flower garden, a love of card playing, fishing, and cooking huge dinners for many guests.