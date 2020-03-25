LaVerne F. Leonard (Nee: Olle)

RACINE—LaVerne F. Leonard, age 98, passed away peacefully Friday, March 20, 2020, in Racine. She was born in Franksville, WI, on June 18, 1921, the daughter of the late John and Florence (Nee: Chadek) Olle. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Earl T. Leonard. She was the beloved mother of surviving daughters, Joan (Salvatore Gentile) Leonard and Mary Leonard, and grandchildren, Annie (Matthew) Hauser and Alexander Gentile. LaVerne was the beloved sister of the late Gilbert Olle, who is survived by his loving children, Linda, Pat (Hal Kennedy) and John (Kathy) Olle, as well as other relatives and dear friends.