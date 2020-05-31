LaVerne C. LaFleur (Nee: Freres)
LaVerne C. LaFleur (Nee: Freres)

RACINE—LaVerne C. LaFleur, age 93 passed away May 29, 2020. Services are pending and will be announced. Please see the funeral home website for further details.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

