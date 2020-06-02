LaVerne C. LaFleur Nee: Freres

LaVerne graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1944” and continued on to earn her bachelor’s degree in English from Marquette University. On August 27, 1949, she married the love of her life, Thomas J. LaFleur at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. They shared sixty-four beautiful years together and raised seven children before Tom passed away on November 9, 2013. LaVerne was an educator with Racine Unified for twenty-seven years. She was a devoted member of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, where she tutored at the school and volunteered on various committees. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, gardening, her book clubs and bridge clubs. Above all, she will be best remembered for her great love and devotion to her family.