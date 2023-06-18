LaVerna J. Peppers-Williams

April 27, 1953 - June 13, 2023

LaVerna J. Peppers-Williams, 70, was called home by her Loving Savior on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. She was born in Racine on April 27, 1953, the daughter of the late Northern and Zenobia (nee: Horton) Peppers II.

LaVerna had been employed by the Racine Unified School District for over 39 years, retiring on June 7, 2014. She was a member of the New Omega Baptist Church, the Racine Area Retired Educators Association, and the Wisconsin Retired Educators Association.

Laverna enjoyed attending Zumba classes, golfing, and shopping.

Surviving are her husband, James Williams; two brothers: Michael (Rosalind) Peppers, and Greg (Cindy) Peppers; her nieces, nephews, other relatives, her two special friends, Deborah Ross, Faye Brown, Colleen Strain, Miguel Figueroa, and Sue Schwallier; her two loving feline companions, Sam and Sugar-Sugar, and a host of former students, and friends.

Her Homegoing Service will be held in the New Omega Baptist Church, 5731 Northwestern Ave., at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 24th. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. The church encourages masks be worn. Entombment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.