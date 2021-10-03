Nov. 8, 1926—Sept. 23, 2021
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL—LaVern Marie Salisbury born November 8, 1926, age 94, passed away peacefully at home with family after a brief battle with aging in New Port Richey, FL on September 23, 2021, a day after celebrating her 49th wedding anniversary.
LaVern was born in Kingsford, Michigan to the late Richard and Marie Legois (nee: Simmet), the second of four siblings. She was the Salutatorian of her high school class and became a Registered Nurse. She married the late Martin Connaughton and had two children. LaVern retired from JI Case and was described as a “Perfect Nurse”. While at Case she met and married Dale Salisbury raising his three young sons as her own. LaVern was dedicated to family and hosted countless gatherings. She enjoyed traveling, camping, golf, bowling, and church. She rarely missed her kids and grandkids sporting events and loved watching her favorite teams. LaVern and Dale spent the last 25 + years as Florida snowbirds. LaVern is remembered as being warm, welcoming, a great cook, and kind to everyone she met. She loved her family and friends fiercely.
LaVern had five children: Christine (Dennis Lugiai) Connaughton and the late Martin (Barbara) Connaughton, Richard (Linda) Salisbury, Daniel (Cindi) Salisbury, and Timothy (Amy) Salisbury; ten grandchildren: Ian (Jane) Connaughton, Gretchen Stewart, Jenna (Kraig) Galko, Lauren (Cody) Brunello, Courtney, Jack and Max Salisbury, Nikki, Timmy and Nathan Salisbury; and eight great-grandchildren: Lucas (Fiance Jordyn) Connaughton, Morgan Connaughton, Ari Seay, Ian Stewart, Addison and Dominic Brunello, and Valerie and Emmrie Galko. She was predeceased by her sister, Lorraine Poisson and brother, Wayne Legois. She is survived by sister, Audrey McCarthy, and a host of much loved family and friends.
Heartfelt thanks for everyone’s prayers. Memorials in lieu of flowers to: Lynzay Legois Memorial Scholarship Fund, St. Lucy Catholic Church, Racine, WI. Service (Masks Required): Visitation Monday, October 11, 2021, 9:30—10:30 AM, Dobies Funeral Home, Old County 54, New Port Richey, FL. Mass of Catholic Burial at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, NPR. Luncheon at Spartan Manor, NPR. A Memorial Mass, Interment, and Celebration of Life in Wisconsin to be held in June. Details TBA. God Bless You All—she rests in peace.