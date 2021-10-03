LaVern Marie Salisbury

LaVern was born in Kingsford, Michigan to the late Richard and Marie Legois (nee: Simmet), the second of four siblings. She was the Salutatorian of her high school class and became a Registered Nurse. She married the late Martin Connaughton and had two children. LaVern retired from JI Case and was described as a “Perfect Nurse”. While at Case she met and married Dale Salisbury raising his three young sons as her own. LaVern was dedicated to family and hosted countless gatherings. She enjoyed traveling, camping, golf, bowling, and church. She rarely missed her kids and grandkids sporting events and loved watching her favorite teams. LaVern and Dale spent the last 25 + years as Florida snowbirds. LaVern is remembered as being warm, welcoming, a great cook, and kind to everyone she met. She loved her family and friends fiercely.