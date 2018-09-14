Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Lavelle Monroe

April 28, 1984—September 2, 2018

RACINE—It is with great sadness we have to close the life of our beautiful and vibrant Lavelle Monroe. Lavelle died unexpectedly on September 2, 2018.

Visitation will be from 9:00 til 10:45 on Saturday September 15,2018 with a private funeral and burial following at 11:00 at Maresh Meredith Funeral Home.

Please see Maresh Meredith Funeral home website for complete obituary.

