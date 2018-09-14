April 28, 1984—September 2, 2018
RACINE—It is with great sadness we have to close the life of our beautiful and vibrant Lavelle Monroe. Lavelle died unexpectedly on September 2, 2018.
Visitation will be from 9:00 til 10:45 on Saturday September 15,2018 with a private funeral and burial following at 11:00 at Maresh Meredith Funeral Home.
Please see Maresh Meredith Funeral home website for complete obituary.
