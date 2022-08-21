Dec. 9, 1949 - Aug. 15, 2022

KENOSHA/RACINE - Laurie J. Carlberg, 72, of Kenosha, WI, formerly, of Racine, WI, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 15, 2022, at Brookside Care Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on December 9, 1949, in Western Springs, IL, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Betty (Krieger) Fellows. They moved to Pennsylvania when she was in 6th grade. She graduated from Meadville High School and Slippery Rock University. Laurie went on to earn her master's degree from Cleveland State University.

Laurie married Clifford Carlberg. They shared 25 years of marriage, and two wonderful children. She spent most of her adult life around Cleveland, OH, moving to Racine, WI, in 2012.

Laurie worked for over 30 years in the field of health and physical education. Until her retirement, Laurie was employed as the Dean of Health and Physical Education, and Student Life at Lorain County Community College in Elyria, OH.

She adored horses and dogs; and enjoyed volunteering at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus walking the dogs. Laurie loved to travel, and most of all spend time with her family whom she cherished.

Laurie is survived by her two children: Eric (Melissa) Carlberg of Kenosha, WI, and Stacey (Casey Gustowarow) Carlberg of Waterford, VA; two grandchildren: Madrona and Miles Carlberg; her brother, Mark (Sandi) Fellows; and many other special cousins, relatives, and friends.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158, would be appreciated by the family.

