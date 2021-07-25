HOLLY, MI — Laurie Helen Reisenauer passed away peacefully in her home in Holly, Michigan on July 19, 2021 at the age of 83.

Laurie was an only child, born to her beloved mother, Helen Amelia Allinger and father, Benjamin James. She had an amazing childhood roaming the Rocky Mountains with her many cousins, of which Jody Jacobshagen was like a sister to her.

She married the first love of her life, Gerald Reisenauer, on June 9, 1956. They raised three amazing children, Pamela Ruth, Gary Patrick and Sharon Laurie in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Laurie spent her early years as a traditional homemaker. She enjoyed sewing and would often give her crafts to those in need. Laurie grew beautiful flower gardens and freely shared her green thumb tips.

Laurie met many people who quickly became friends before retiring from Jockey International in Kenosha where she supervised the sample department.

After Gerald passed away in 1993, Laurie enjoyed going to Dinner theater events with her sister-in-law, Dorothy Reisenauer Thomas.