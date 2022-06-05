MADISON / RACINE – Laurie Dale Alford, 67, was born and raised in Racine, the daughter of Betty Ann (Barrett) and Harvey Dale Alford. She received an RN certification from Gateway Technical College and worked at the VA Hospital in Madison. Serious medical issues forced her to leave her profession. However, she remained in Madison, living near other family members.

Laurie did not want a memorial service, but friends and family may join us at her mother’s (Betty’s) memorial service on June 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church. 625 6th St., Racine. (Please note: the church has a lift at the back of the church for handicapped accessibility) Following the service a celebration of her life to be held jointly with that for her mother, Betty, at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive.