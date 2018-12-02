February 23, 1950—November 24, 2018
SEBASTAPOL, CA—Laurie Clayton passed away on November 24, 2018 after a long illness. She was the third child of Harry and Alice (nee: Morrison) Knopke. Laurie attended Racine’s St. Rita School and St. Catherine’s High School, and UW—Eau Claire. She moved to California, the state she loved in 1971. She married her devoted husband, Roger Clayton in 1985. Laurie loved nature, animals, gardening, collecting and old westerns. She was a great hostess to all who visited the Claytons’ Kenwood home in Sonoma County, CA. She is survived by her husband Roger, her faithful canine companion, Darla, siblings: Harry J. (Sheila) Knopke of Grand Rapids, MI, Mary Knopke of San Miquel de Allende, Mexico, Cynthy McCrory of Racine, WI, and Liz Knopke (David Ostrenga) of West Bend, WI; cousins Don Morrison of San Francisco, CA and Ruth Morrison of Milwaukee, WI; nieces and nephews; and the entire Clayton Clan of New Jersey. She was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Alice Knopke her brother William Peter Knopke; and her father-in-law Jack Clayton. Laurie will be greatly missed and remembered for her spirit, humor, and unique personality that saw her through her significant health issues throughout her adult life. A celebration of her life will be held in California at a later date. Fly Free, Laurie!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.