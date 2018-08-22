Laurice E. Henningsen

August 29, 1927 – August 16, 2018
Laurice Ethel (Jefferson) Henningsen, aka “Reesa,” was born in Clayton, Missouri on August 29th, 1937.She was the second child born of four, from Elroy Sr. and Mildred Jefferson. Laurice later on married Arthur L. Stephens and from this union she had four children. Prior to her marriage she had two other children.
Laurice held several managerial positions in the restaurant industry. This position led her on her journey from St. Louis, MO to Denver, CO to ultimately landing her in Racine, WI. She then at 50 years old retired from Pizza Hut Corporation with a pension and a solid work history sealed in the books. Before the decline of her health Laurice was an energetic, outgoing and overall productive person. She was a member of the Washington Park Bowlerettes Bowling Team, managed and played on several baseball teams and a member of Midtown Church of Christ. Laurice lived life to the fullest. Engaging in puzzles, playing cards, telling jokes, traveling worldwide, crocheting and hosting family BBQ’s. Laurice was also very fond of animal’s cats in particular.
Surviving Laurice are her six children; Lance Jefferson, Kathy King, Sebastian Stephens (Jodi), Yvette Stephens, Gail Stephens and Aaron Stephens. Laurice also had one adopted child, Elliot R. Stephens. She has seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. Laurice is also survived by her one and only sister Shirley P. Jackson and one sister in law Patsy A. Jefferson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and one very close friend and sister in Christ Della Powell.
She was preceded in death by both her parents, her oldest brother Elroy Jefferson, Jr. and her youngest brother Darryl Jefferson. As well, her most recent husband Martin Henningsen who she met and married later on in Racine, WI.
Laurice peacefully departed this side of life on Thursday, August 16th, 2018. Laurice was the life of the party. Never turning down an opportunity to host a gathering and entertain guests. She truly was loved and will be missed.
A celebration of Laurice’s life and homegoing will be held on Saturday, August 25, 2018, 12:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road, with Rev. Willie Scott officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the time of the service. Burial will take place on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, at 12:00pm, at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
The family of Laurice Henningsen would like to sincerely thank St. Monica’s Memory Care Staff and Allay Home & Hospice for the wonderful love and care they gave our mother.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.