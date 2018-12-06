November 27, 1921 – December 1, 2018
RACINE – Laurence Edward Carolan, age 97, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 1, 2018 on his 75th Wedding Anniversary.
A lifelong resident of Racine, Larry was born November 27, 1921 to the late Laurence Patrick and Florence Josephine (nee: Dowling) Carolan. He graduated from St. Edward Grade School, St. Catherine High School, and went on to earn a degree in Economics from Marquette University, following his discharge in 1945 from the US Army Air Corps where he served during WWII.
On December 1, 1943 at St. Edward Catholic Church, Larry was united in marriage with Mary Elizabeth “Betty” (nee: Howe) Carolan. Larry served the community in the banking industry for his entire career, starting as a Teller at First National Bank and retiring as Vice Chairman of Johnson Bank. Larry was an active, lifelong member of St. Edward Catholic Church where he served as a Trustee, was a member of Rotary Club Racine West where he served as President for several years, and was a Board Member for 10 years at St. Monica’s Senior Living. Among his other interests, he enjoyed bridge, bowling, softball and golf, golf, golf!
Surviving are his wife Betty of 75 years and their 4 children: daughter Sheila and the late Richard V. Polzin, son Laurence James and Cynthia Carolan, daughter Mary Teresa and the late Thomas K. Cronin, son John Matthew and Kathleen Rice Carolan; grandchildren Michael Polzin, Ann and Tim Pettit, Mark and Elizabeth Polzin, John Polzin, Katherine and Elizabeth Carolan, Molly Cronin Oposnow and Christopher Oposnow, Joseph and Jennifer Cronin, Sean and Brittni Carolan; great grandchildren Michaela, Delany and Callahan Polzin, Andy and Libby Pettit, Abby and Jack Polzin, Matthew, Meghan and Michael Polzin, Norah and Teagan Cronin.
In addition to his parents, Laurence was preceded in death by his sons-in-law Thomas K Cronin and Richard V Polzin, by his sister Patricia and George Ontko, his brothers John R and wife Margaret, James A Carolan, and sister-in-law Mary Kreitzer Carolan.
In accordance with Laurence’s wishes, private family services were held in the chapel of St. Monica’s Senior Living on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at 2:00 pm. Rev. Richard J. Molter officiated. Private interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Memorials to St. Edward Catholic Church or St. Monica’s Senior Living have been suggested by the family.
A note of thanks to Laurence’s Ridgewood 2E family for the compassionate care and support given to him. May God bless all of you!
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.