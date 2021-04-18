 Skip to main content
Laurel (Polar) Aita
Laurel (Polar) Aita

KENOSHA – Laurel (Polar) Aita, age 83, passed away quietly in Kenosha on April 11, 2021. Beloved wife of 48 years, to the late Allen “Jim” Aita (2018); loving mother to Beth (Michael) Raduenzel of Cary, IL, Kelly (Julia) Aita of Kenosha, Michael Aita of Santa Fe, TN, and Andrew Aita of West Chicago, IL; devoted sister of Agnes Lemmens of Shawano, and Lawrence (Carol) Polar of Roanoke, Virginia. She leaves behind her adored thirteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Laurel was born in Lincoln County, Wisconsin, and graduated from Tomahawk High School in 1955. Laurel enjoyed traveling, sharing stories, and making new friends. She was preceded in death by her sister Beth Haring; brothers Charles, Edward, Robert, and Douglas; and sons Mark and Thomas.

Visitation will take place at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home in Union Grove at 10:00 a.m. on May 1, 2021. Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with an interment to follow at Yorkville Cemetery. Face masks will be required for all in attendance.

