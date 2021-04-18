KENOSHA – Laurel (Polar) Aita, age 83, passed away quietly in Kenosha on April 11, 2021. Beloved wife of 48 years, to the late Allen “Jim” Aita (2018); loving mother to Beth (Michael) Raduenzel of Cary, IL, Kelly (Julia) Aita of Kenosha, Michael Aita of Santa Fe, TN, and Andrew Aita of West Chicago, IL; devoted sister of Agnes Lemmens of Shawano, and Lawrence (Carol) Polar of Roanoke, Virginia. She leaves behind her adored thirteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Laurel was born in Lincoln County, Wisconsin, and graduated from Tomahawk High School in 1955. Laurel enjoyed traveling, sharing stories, and making new friends. She was preceded in death by her sister Beth Haring; brothers Charles, Edward, Robert, and Douglas; and sons Mark and Thomas.