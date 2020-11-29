1959 – 2020

Laurel A. Carls, 61, of Hot Springs Village, passed away on November 22, 2020. She was born on March 16, 1959 in Hazelcrest, Illinois to Ralph and Myrt Schneider.

“Are we there yet” and “I love my life” were a few of her favorite sayings. Boy, did she love to travel. 57 trips to Las Vegas, 8 trips to the Bahamas, 6 trips to Hollywood, Florida, 4 to Phoenix, 3 to Lake Tahoe. Toss in a San Diego, Niagara Falls, and 2 Hawaiis for good measure. This whirlwind started in 1975 when she met her future husband while they were on High School trips in Paris, France.

Laurel and Jeff were married on April 25, 1981 and they lived in Racine, Wisconsin for 13 years and moved to Arkansas in 1994. Our leap of faith led to 26 years of living the good life. She survived 2 bouts of breast cancer, but it was the last bout with brain cancer that ended her battle.

Preceded in death by her parents, and her fur babies, the puppies of her life, Noah, Charles, and Maggie. I hope they are all together now.

Survived by husband, Jeff, and her 4 moms, Karen, Mindy, Pam, and Jim, who supported and comforted us these past 14 months. Special thanks to the staff at Canyon Springs who treated Laurel with dignity and respect.