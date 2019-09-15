Laure B. "Cookie" Huissen

January 12, 1944 – August 31, 2019
MOUNT PLEASANT – Laure “Cookie” Huissen, age 75, after a brave battle with Dementia, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded with the love of her family, early Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Laure was born in Norwich, CT on January 12, 1944 to Alfred J. & Lauretta P. (nee: Gauthier) Faille, Sr. On December 3, 1968, she met a young man by the name of Larry P. Huissen, who was serving our country in the United States Navy stationed near her hometown. They were married on February 28, 1970.
Laure was employed by various businesses, including several law firms in Kenosha, and as the Kenosha County Chief Deputy Clerk of Court. Laure also established three businesses in Kenosha as well as one in Norwich, CT. She had worked at Avon, Kelly Girl, Owls Perch Store, as a telephone operator, Great America and as a floral designer at Borzynski’s in Racine. Laure also served as a DNR employee at Bong, investigator for ESI, workman’s comp investigator for MJM, and as an Investigator for the WI State Public Defender, retiring in 2012. Throughout her work life, Laure was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an extremely busy woman … and loved every minute of it.
With a profound faith in God, Laure was a faithful member of Baptist Tabernacle in Kenosha and Racine Bible Church, where she actively served in church leadership. Laure was a multi-talented creative individual who enjoyed crocheting, floral design, puppeteering, singing, playing guitar & several other instruments, and running sound at church. Above all, her family was her world.
Surviving are her loving husband of nearly 50 years, Larry; their children, Shareen (Bruce) Kinateder, Sheila (Dave) Thomas, Larry P. (Misty) Huissen Jr., Dawn (Brian) Fell and Tracey (Jerry) Bloom; grandchildren, Alisha, Tasha (Anthony), Alex (Rebekah), Talia, Billy (Jamie), Rachel (Joe), Kenny (Jenna), Amber, Larry III (Amanda), Sarah (Donovan), Megan, Morgan, Madison, Joey (Jessica), Faille (Brian), Mason, Grace (Joey), Gabriel and Hope; great-grandchildren, Elias, Rosalie, Daisy, Dominick, Chevelle, Raelynn, Hunter, Abigail, Larry IV, Sophia, Olivia, Russell and Aubree; brothers, Robert (Phyllis) Faille, Sr.; Richard (Linda) Faille, Sr.; and Roger (Patty) Faille; sister, Rosemarie Fellows; sister-in-law, Mary (Al) Huizinga; nieces, nephews, church family, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Laure was preceded in death by her beloved granddaughter, Faith Bloom; her beloved sister-in-law, Helen Faille, and her eldest brother Alfred J. Faille, Jr.
Funeral services celebrating Laure’s life will be held at Racine Bible Church (12505 Spring Street). First viewing will be the visitation held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, September 19th from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. A brief second viewing will be held prior to the ceremony on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 5:30-6 p.m. at Racine Bible Church. The funeral service will be held in the church on Friday @ 6 p.m., reception to immediately follow at the church. Private interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Dementia Society of America have been suggested.
Special note of thanks to all of our family & friends for the many prayers, compassion and support given to us over the past seven years during Laure’s journey with dementia. May God bless all of you!
