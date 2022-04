MOUNT PLEASANT — Laura R. Ludvigsen, 76, of Mount Pleasant, passed away at the Aurora Medical Center-Kenosha, on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

In keeping with Laura’s wishes, a private service was held. Memorials in her name can be directed to The Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic, 6811-118th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53142.

Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Road

Mount Pleasant

262-552-9000