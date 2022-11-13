RACINE/MADISON—Laura M. Jameson, age 80, passed away on November 3, 2022, in Madison, WI. Laura was formerly known as Laurence or Larry.

Laura is survived by her spouse of 44 years, Catherine (Geselbracht); children: Betsy (Rick), Rachel, Sarah (Mike) and Jackie (Colin); four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sisters: Kathy and Linda. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernice (Lucason) and Melvin; and brother, Tommy.

Laura was a passionate woodturner, creating turned wood bowls and art for 40 years, showing in art shows and galleries around the Midwest. She was self-taught, with many interests and hobbies. Laura had a strong connection to the natural world and loved gardening, fishing and music – and even made string instruments.

Laura was a 1962 graduate of Washington Park High School in Racine. She was a manager at JI Case for 30 years. Her art can still be found at Lemon Street Gallery in Kenosha.

A memorial service will be held at Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care in Madison. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Please send cards to Gunderson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA.org), Wisconsin Craft (Wisconsincraft.org) or the Lemon Street Gallery (Lemonstreetgallery.org). Thank you to Agrace HospiceCare for their dedication and care.

