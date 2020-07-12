× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UNION GROVE – Laura J. Lossman passed away on June 27, 2020, one day after her 95th birthday.

Per Laura’s wishes, a private family service was held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family.

The family would like to thank Dr. Lisa Simonds and the Aurora Home Hospice team for their kindness and care of Laura.

Mom, we will miss you and your bright smile!

For full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.miller-reesman.com.

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500

To plant a tree in memory of Laura Lossman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.