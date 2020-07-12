UNION GROVE – Laura J. Lossman passed away on June 27, 2020, one day after her 95th birthday.
Per Laura’s wishes, a private family service was held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family.
The family would like to thank Dr. Lisa Simonds and the Aurora Home Hospice team for their kindness and care of Laura.
Mom, we will miss you and your bright smile!
For full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.miller-reesman.com.
Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home
620 15th Avenue
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2500
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.