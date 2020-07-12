Laura J. Lossman
0 comments

Laura J. Lossman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Laura J. Lossman

UNION GROVE – Laura J. Lossman passed away on June 27, 2020, one day after her 95th birthday.

Per Laura’s wishes, a private family service was held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family.

The family would like to thank Dr. Lisa Simonds and the Aurora Home Hospice team for their kindness and care of Laura.

Mom, we will miss you and your bright smile!

For full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.miller-reesman.com.

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500

To plant a tree in memory of Laura Lossman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News