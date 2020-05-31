× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1932-2020

Laura Burke, of Camarillo, California, peacefully passed into heaven on May 14, 2020, at the age of 87.

She was born in July of 1932, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to Giuseppe (Joseph) Turco and Rose (Covelli) Turco, the second of their four children. As a child of the Depression she worked beside her parents to provide for the family, helping to plant crops, care for animals, preserve the harvest, and learned the value of a dollar. She often walked to town to do the family errands.

Laura graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1950. She worked at J.J. Newberry’s and fondly remembered her days as a “soda jerk” at Mayer Drug in Kenosha. Later, she joined the work force at Great Lakes Naval Base in Illinois.

One sunny day, when she was walking down the gravel road to add a letter to the mailbox, the boy next door, Hozie Burke, noticed her, and declared that they would be married one day. Laura told him that was “quite a line”, but in October of 1953, they were joined in matrimony at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. They were married 64 years.