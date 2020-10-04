 Skip to main content
Larrynn Gela-Jenise
Larrynn Gela-Jenise

Larrynn Gela-Jenise

RACINE – Larrynn Gela-Jenise, age 5, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Racine, Wisconsin.

The Celebration of Her Life will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the chapel from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Rd.

Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

