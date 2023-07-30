Larry Ronald Seyferth

June 7, 1956 - July 24, 2023

GREEN BAY - Larry Ronald Seyferth went to heaven on July 24, 2023. He was born June 7, 1956, in Racine, WI, to Ronald and Lucille (Mueller) Seyferth. Larry married the former Maureen Brooks on June 11, 1994, at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, Green Bay.

Larry was involved with Racine Jaycees, Toastmasters, and his church Pilgrim Lutheran, where he started Men's Basketball and Men's Ministry. Larry was passionate about sharing and showing Christ's love to others. His caring attitude was evident in everything he did.

His grandson Doug, who is 5 years old, called Larry "Pops". Larry loved to show Doug the way to shoot baskets or throw a football. Doug always brought a smile to Pops.

Larry sold equipment to slice or process cheese. He last worked for TetraPak. He was retired for a couple years and enjoyed playing golf, sports, camping, and travel.

He is survived by wife, Maureen; daughter, Heather (Cort) Rowe; grandson, Doug Rowe; and brothers: Todd (Pam), Randy (Theresa), and John.

A celebration of his life will be Friday, August 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 1731 St. Agnes Dr., Green Bay with Pastor Michael Hanson and Pastor Scott Malme officiating. Visitation will occur from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service, followed by a luncheon where we will share "Larry stories."

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Pilgrim Lutheran Church Men's Ministry in Larry's memory.

Condolences can be left for the family by visiting www.lyndahl.com

The Lyndahl Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.