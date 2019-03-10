March 9, 1936—March 4, 2019
RACINE – Larry Ronald McElvain, 82, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on March 4, 2019.
Larry was born in Powderly, KY on March 9, 1936, to the late Dempsey and Alpha Oleta (nee Heltsley) McElvain. He was united in marriage to Kathleen Marie Noonan in Racine on July 20, 1974.
Larry served his Nation in the United States Army after high school. After the Army, he worked as a machinist at J.I. Case for many years. He retired from J.I. Case on June 1, 1992. After retirement, Larry worked as a demonstrator for Act Media. Larry is a former member of the Racine Yacht Club. He had a passion for sailboats and sailing. Some of Larry’s hobbies included building little ships in bottles and reading. He knew sign language as well. Above all, Larry loved his family and he will be deeply missed.
Left to cherish Larry’s memory is his loving wife, Kathleen McElvain; his daughter, Diana (Brad) Gename; his stepson, John Noonan; his grandchildren: Danielle Gename of Racine and Christopher Gename of Kansas City, MO, and Axl Noonan; his two great-grandchildren: Corey and Mathias Noonan; his two sisters: Lemma Jane Schowalter of Racine and Marcia Coyne of Norwich, CT; his mother-in-law, Gwen Dietel; his two sisters-in-laws: Melinda (Erick) Nasi and Lisa (Kevin) Noll; his beloved dog, Sugar; many nieces and nephews; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Larry is preceded in death by his father-in-law, John Dietel; sister, Inez Rooney; and his grandson, Zackary Noonan.
A private burial will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Panchal and Dr. Dizadji, as well as Karen Murillo, the staff, hospitalists, and the nurses at Ascension and Grace Hospice for their wonderful care of Larry.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI, 53405
262-634-3361
