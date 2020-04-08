RACINE- Larry R. Foster, 67, passed away at Ascension Healthcare- Franklin Campus on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
He was a resident of Racine for over 35 years and a retiree of General Motors.
Larry is survived by his wife Kitty of 36 years; children, Heather (Todd) Krueger, Kevin (Angela) Foster, Steve (Amy) Dombrowski and Nick (Sophia) Dombrowski; grandchildren Brooke and Courtney Krueger, Gaven, Caleb and Kaley Foster and Isaac and Jadin Dombrowski and brothers and sister, Gary (Liz) Foster, David (Annette) Foster, Jeff Foster and Carol (John) Cieslak. He is further survived by in laws, other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Larry’s life will be held over the summer. Memorials to the family have been suggested, all donations given in Larry’s name will be made to his favorite causes.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
