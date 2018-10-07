Larry J. Rasmussen
September 9, 1951 - September 30, 2018
UNION GROVE – Larry J. Rasmussen, 67, passed away September 30, 2018 at Oak Ridge Care Center.
He was born September 9, 1951 to John and Ella (nee Luther) Rasmussen in Milwaukee, WI. He retired from Milwaukee County Transit system. Larry loved to fish and work with his hands. He was a talented carpenter who spent time building and fixing things.
Larry is survived by his wife, Janette Rasmussen; his son, Michael Rasmussen of Milwaukee; and step-daughters, Heather (Rob) Werhand of Waterford and Lisa (Michelle) Zerpoli of Milwaukee; grandchildren, Owen Rasmussen and Eleanor Werhand; and his siblings, Cindy (Bob) Marsolek of Muskego, Ron (Cathy) Rasmussen of Milwaukee, and Carol (Bob) Rahfaldt of Watertown.
Larry was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Rasmussen.
Family will hold private services.
Condolences may be left at www.Miller-Reesman.com.
Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, and Dahl Funeral Home
620 15th Avenue, Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2500
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.