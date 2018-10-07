Try 1 month for 99¢
Larry J. Rasmussen

September 9, 1951 - September 30, 2018

UNION GROVE – Larry J. Rasmussen, 67, passed away September 30, 2018 at Oak Ridge Care Center.

He was born September 9, 1951 to John and Ella (nee Luther) Rasmussen in Milwaukee, WI. He retired from Milwaukee County Transit system. Larry loved to fish and work with his hands. He was a talented carpenter who spent time building and fixing things.

Larry is survived by his wife, Janette Rasmussen; his son, Michael Rasmussen of Milwaukee; and step-daughters, Heather (Rob) Werhand of Waterford and Lisa (Michelle) Zerpoli of Milwaukee; grandchildren, Owen Rasmussen and Eleanor Werhand; and his siblings, Cindy (Bob) Marsolek of Muskego, Ron (Cathy) Rasmussen of Milwaukee, and Carol (Bob) Rahfaldt of Watertown.

Larry was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Rasmussen.

Family will hold private services.

Condolences may be left at www.Miller-Reesman.com.

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, and Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue, Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500

