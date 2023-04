RACINE—Larry J. Kirkwood, age 73, peacefully passed away on April 17, 2023. Combined Services will be held at Wayman Church, 424 N. Memorial Drive on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Visitation from 10-11 AM. Funeral at 11 AM. Services Entrusted to Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue, Racine, WI.