Dec. 31, 1943 – June 28, 2022

RACINE—Larry J. Gedemer, age 78, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Larry was born in Racine on December 31, 1943 to the late Norbert and Betty (nee: Wruk) Gedemer, Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Norbert Gedemer, Jr.

Larry is survived by his loving wife, Barbara (nee: Haas) Gedemer; children: Brian (Cynthia) Gedemer and Julie (Jay) Kapellusch; adored granddaughter, Alexandra Kapellusch; brothers: Gordon (Barbara) Gedemer and Alan (Karen) Gedemer; and sister-in-law, Caroline Gedemer.

Personal achievements probably were most important to Larry himself with a carbon fiber footprint in this world the size of a dime. Death catches us all. Love to my wife, children, granddaughter, family & friends. God, please watch over my precious wife – Barb.

Private services were held. Obituary written by Larry.

