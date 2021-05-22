RACINE—Larry Gene Menehan, 81, passed away at his residence on Thursday, May 20, 2021. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave. on Friday, May 28th at 12 O’clock Noon with Fr. Terry Huebner officiating. Visitation will be in the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Full military honors will follow. In lieu of flowers memorials have been suggested to Shriners Children’s Hospital or St. Lucy’s School. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.