 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Larry Gene Menehan
0 comments

Larry Gene Menehan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE—Larry Gene Menehan, 81, passed away at his residence on Thursday, May 20, 2021. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave. on Friday, May 28th at 12 O’clock Noon with Fr. Terry Huebner officiating. Visitation will be in the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Full military honors will follow. In lieu of flowers memorials have been suggested to Shriners Children’s Hospital or St. Lucy’s School. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to make policing safer?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News