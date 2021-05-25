February 6, 1940—May 20, 2021
RACINE—Larry Gene Menehan, 81, passed away at his residence on Thursday May 20, 2021, with his family by his side. He was born in Monroe, WI on February 6, 1940 the son of the late Francis a
nd “Rosie” Emma Rosa (nee Ruef) Menehan.
On November 11, 1967 he was united in marriage to Jean Shefchik. Larry had served his country with the U. S. Army (1964-1965). He had been employed by the J.I. Case Company for 31 years, retiring in 1996. He owned a cottage on Little Hills Lake in Wautoma, WI for 34 years. He was a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church.
Larry will be dearly missed by his wife Jean; their two children: Michael Menehan, of Elkhorn, and Julie Menehan, of Racine; three grandchildren: Emma Menehan, Ava and Asher Gonzales; his sisters-in-law: Angie Gregory of Granton, WI, Diann Shefchik of Marshfield, WI, Mary Shefchik of Kenosha, WI, Joan (Dave) Abbott of Lanark, IL; his brothers-in-law: Edward Shefchik of Trevor, WI, Raymond Shefchik of Kenosha, WI, Emil “J.R.” (Sue) Shefchik of Cedarburg WI; many cousins, nieces, nephews, life-long friends and neighbors.
In addition to his parents and oldest daughter, Kelly, Larry was preceded in death by his in-laws: Emil and Hildegard Shefchik, Sr; his brothers and sisters-in-law: Larry and Nina Shefchik, Jack and Eleanor Welch, Art Gregory, Elmer Shefchik, Richard Shefchik, an d Ruth Shefchik.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave. on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 12:00 noon with Fr. Terry Huebner officiating. Visitation will be in the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Full military honors will follow. In lieu of flowers memorials have been suggested to Shriners Children’s Hospital or St. Lucy’s School.