February 6, 1940—May 20, 2021

RACINE—Larry Gene Menehan, 81, passed away at his residence on Thursday May 20, 2021, with his family by his side. He was born in Monroe, WI on February 6, 1940 the son of the late Francis a

nd “Rosie” Emma Rosa (nee Ruef) Menehan.

On November 11, 1967 he was united in marriage to Jean Shefchik. Larry had served his country with the U. S. Army (1964-1965). He had been employed by the J.I. Case Company for 31 years, retiring in 1996. He owned a cottage on Little Hills Lake in Wautoma, WI for 34 years. He was a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church.

Larry will be dearly missed by his wife Jean; their two children: Michael Menehan, of Elkhorn, and Julie Menehan, of Racine; three grandchildren: Emma Menehan, Ava and Asher Gonzales; his sisters-in-law: Angie Gregory of Granton, WI, Diann Shefchik of Marshfield, WI, Mary Shefchik of Kenosha, WI, Joan (Dave) Abbott of Lanark, IL; his brothers-in-law: Edward Shefchik of Trevor, WI, Raymond Shefchik of Kenosha, WI, Emil “J.R.” (Sue) Shefchik of Cedarburg WI; many cousins, nieces, nephews, life-long friends and neighbors.