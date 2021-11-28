RACINE—Larry D. McLemore, 64, of Racine, transitioned from this life on Friday, November 19, 2021. His Homegoing Service will be held in Greater Grace Temple on Saturday, December 4, at 11:00 a.m., with his mother-in-law, Pastor Virginia L. Lackey and brother-in-law, Pastor Roger Carson officiating. Visitation will be in the church that Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.