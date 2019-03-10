Try 3 months for $3
Larry Charles Snow
M-M

RACINE—Larry Charles Snow age 60 died on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Froedtert South Kenosha Medical Center surrounded by his loving and caring family.

Funeral services will be held at Maresh Meredith Funeral Home on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Friday, from 10:00 A.M. until time of service. Interment will be held immediately following services at Graceland Cemetery

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

